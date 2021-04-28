Police arrest suspected gunrunner in Bayelsa

Operatives of the Anti-kidnapping Unit of  Bayelsa Police Command have  arrested a 28-- man,  who allegedly specialises in fabricating and selling locally-made guns.

In a statement on Wednesday in Yenagoa,  the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (), SP Asinmin Butswait, said that the suspected gunrunner belonged to the Bobos Cult.

Butswait said that the suspect  had produced and sold a number of locally-made guns to cultists and armed robbers in Bayelsa.

The said that the suspect arrested on a tipoff.

According to him, the detectives are now on  trail of cultists and others who purchased locally-made arms from the suspect.

He said that the Commissioner of Police in the , Mr Mike Okoli, had called for cooperation  from members of the public to enable police to succeed in their fight against  criminality. ()

