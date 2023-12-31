Sunday, December 31, 2023
Police arrest suspected cultist in Lagos, recover gun

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
Police in Lagos State arrested a 23-year-old suspected cultist on Sunday and recovered a firearm from him.

Spokesman of the police in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the arrest and stated that the suspect’s accomplices were on the run.

“The suspect and his fellow suspected cultists stormed a Lagos residential estate to avenge an earlier attack on their members by a rival cult group.

“Estate residents rose and succeeded in apprehending the suspect with his firearm while the others escaped arrest,’’ Hundeyin stated.

He commended residents of the estate for not taking the laws into their hands, and for promptly handing the suspect to the police.

He will be arraigned at the conclusion of investigation, Hundeyin assured. (NAN)

