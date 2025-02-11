Police arrest suspected child trafficker in Imo

Police operatives in Imo have arrested a suspected child trafficker, Onyinyechi Emeka, 40, during a stop-and-search operation in the Okigwe area of the state.

By Peter Okolie

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

He said officers also rescued a five-year-old boy during the operation.

Okoye said Emeka, from Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia, was arrested on Feb. 7 while travelling to Ebonyi with the child.

“Investigations revealed that the boy had been stolen from his mother’s shop at No. 22 Chimezie Street, Obohia, in Abia State.

“The suspect initially claimed the boy was her sister’s son, but inconsistencies in her statements raised suspicion,” Okoye said.

He said the child, displaying remarkable awareness, provided his father’s phone number. This led to his identification as a missing child reported in Abia.

Okoye said further investigations revealed that the suspect had received ₦30,000 from a syndicate to deliver the child to a buyer in Ebonyi.

According to him, the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further inquiries to apprehend other syndicate members.

He added that the suspect will face prosecution upon conclusion of investigations.

The police spokesman urged parents and guardians to remain vigilant and ensure their children’s safety.

He also advised the public to be security-conscious, observe their surroundings, and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.

Okoye urged residents to report suspicious activities to the state police command on 08034773600 and 08148024755. (NAN)