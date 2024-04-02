Police arrest suspected armed robber in Kaduna

The Police Command in Kaduna State has arrested a 22-year-old armed robbery suspect in Marabar Jos area of the state.

The suspect, who resides in Badarawa-Kwaru area of Kaduna, was arrested on March 24, at about 2030 hours.

According to the command’s spokesman, ASP Mansir Hassan, in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kaduna, the suspect was in possession of one AK47 rifle with Breach No. 01585, along with three rounds of 7.62 x 39mm live ammunitions.

He said other items recovered from the suspect included a Nigerian Immigration Service camouflage singlet and face cap, a sharp knife, flier, desert handbag, wallet containing First Bank ATM card and complimentary card belonging to a Brigadier General of the Nigerian army.

“This successful operation underscores the Command’s unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order in the state,” Hassan said, adding that the Commissioner of Police, Ali Audu, has commended the swift response of officers involved in the operation. (NAN)

By Mohammed Tijjani