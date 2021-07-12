Police arrest suspected armed robber in Jigawa

The Police Command in Jigawa, said it had arrested a suspected armed robber in Dutse Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, ASP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Dutse.

Shiisu said the suspect was arrested on July 9, at about 5:30 p.m., through intelligence information received by the command.

He explained that the suspect was among an armed robbery syndicate terrorising Maiduguri-Kano highway.

According to him, the suspect has confessed to have participated in several armed robbery attacks along the highway.

“On July 9, at about 17:30hrs, based on intelligence information, the command succeeded in arresting a member of a notorious armed robbery syndicate terrorising Kano-Maiduguri express way.

“The suspect, a resident of Dindibis Dadin Kowa village in Dutse LGA, made a confessional statement that he took part in several robberies within and along Kano-Maiduguri expressway,“he said.

The spokesman said that efforts were in top gear to arrest other members of the gang.

He said that on June 25, at Yelwa village along the same highway, five armed robbers stopped a Hummer bus and robbed 19 passengers of N10 million.

“Similarly, on July 4, at about 21:00hrs at Dindibis village on Kano-Maiduguri way, two army officers were attacked while traveling from Borno to Kaduna state.

“The robbers shot dead one Major and injured one soldier,” he said.(NAN)

