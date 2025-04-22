Police arrest suspect, recover firearms in A’Ibom 

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has arrested an 18-year-old suspect, Amanam Abraham with a locally made gun in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government area of the state.

By Sunday Bassey

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has arrested an 18-year-old suspect, Amanam Abraham with a locally made gun in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government area of the state.

This is contained in a statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Timfon John and made available to newsmen in Uyo on Tuesday.

John said that the suspect was apprehended on April 18 based on a credible information the command received.

“The arrest followed an information indicating that the suspect was in possession of an illegal firearms.

“A search conducted on the suspect at the time of his arrest resulted in the recovery of a locally made pistol,” John said.

She said that upon interrogation, the suspect claimed that his landlord gave him the gun as collateral for a N5,000 he loaned to him.

According to her, the suspect further said his intention was to give the gun to his father for safekeeping.

John said that the police had began its investigation and the landlord would be invited for questioning.

She said the Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Azare commended the swift action of the Officers in arresting the suspect and recovering the gun.

The PPRO reiterates the command’s commitment to maintaining law and order, ensuring safety and security of all residents in state. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)