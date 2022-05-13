Police arrest serving councilor, recover AK47 rifle with live ammunition in Kaduna- PPRO

The Police in Kaduna State confirmed the arrest of a serving councilor, AK-47 with rounds of 7.62 X 39mm live ammunitions in Soba Local Government Area(LGA) of Kaduna State.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer,(PPRO) Muhammad Jalige, in Kaduna.

“Operatives Operation Puff Adder II attached to the Kaduna Police Command, acting on the instruction of CP Yekini Ayoku on May 9, at about 0800hrs conducted routine patrol along Galadimawa road Giwa LGA of Kaduna State.

“The operation is aimed at ensuring sanity on the connecting axis succeeded in intercepting a Lifan motorcycle, ridden by one by the suspect.

“Upon a search, a concealed AK47 rifle loaded with six rounds of 7.62 X 39mm live ammunitions were recovered from the sack and taken into custody alongside the suspect,” he said..

Preliminary investigation, he said, revealed that the identity of the suspect, is a serving member in the legislative council of Soba LGA of Kaduna State.

“The suspect equally confessed to have gotten the firearm from his accomplices and he is to deliver same to bandits around Galadimawa village for their nefarious activities, “Jalige said.

The CP, appreciates the diligent and thoroughness exhibited by the officers and is miffed with the involvement of a supposed stakeholder.

The CP, he said, has directed that a full scale investigation be carried out to ensure all those connected with the said crime are apprehended to face justice.(NAN)

