Police arrest security guard, 75, for allegedly defiling 11-year-old in Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command has arrested a 75-year-old security guard, who allegedly defiled an 11-year-old girl in a school premises.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Tuesday in Enugu that the suspect was caught in the act by a good Nigerian on Aug. 30.

Amaraizu said that the suspect wanted to influence the good Nigerian not to bring up the alleged nefarious act.

He said that the suspect committed the alleged offence in one of the structures at the Community Secondary School, Ugbaike in Igbo Eze LGA.

Amaraizu said: “Just as the scriptural saying goes that one’s sin shall find him out, the iniquity of the man has found him out.

“The 75 year-old man was nabbed over alleged defilement of 11-year-old.

“It was gathered that the incident took place in one of the structures at the Community Secondary School, Ugbaike,” he said.

According to the police spokesman, the suspect has been asking for forgiveness, claiming that Satan led him into the crime.

“The suspect is now helping the police in their investigation,’’ he added. (NAN)