Police arrest Sea Man linked to killing of ex Naval chief’s son

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested a Sea Man linked to the killing of ex Naval chief’s son.

By Chimezie Godfrey

CP Benneth Igweh who gave the assurance during a press briefing on Wednesday noted that the FCT Police Command in its continuous effort to rid the city of criminality has made notable achievements in recent times.

The CP revealed that most remarkable among the achievements was the arrest of the killer of ex Naval chief’s son.

He said,”During routine stop and search operation, Police operatives from FCT command accosted one ABDULRASHEED MUHAMMED in a black colored Prado SUV. During questioning, suspect could not give a satisfactory explanation as to how he came about the vehicle. Police operatives took him into custody and preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a Sea Man of the Nigerian Navy on guard duty at the residence of a Retired Naval officer and the vehicle belongs to late Aminu Ibrahim (the son of late Admiral I. Ibrahim a former Chief of Naval Staff), who was killed and his Prado SUV snatched on 18/08/2024 at river Benue Street Maitama.

“While in custody, the suspect attempted to escape from Police custody but was promptly rearrested. Suspect freely confessed to being a member of a three man gang who specialize in armed robbery/snatching of luxury vehicles and selling them off outside the FCT. They have carried out three operations successfully so far. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining three gang members currently at large.”

On the recent attack on police personnel in Abuja by members of the proscribed group, he confirmed that 94 members of the Shi’ite religious group suspected to be involved in the incident have been apprehended.

“At about 11:30AM, six (6) Police personnel drafted from various divisions and posted to Wuse market junction came under sudden and unprovoked attack by members of the proscribed sect called “Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN)” AKA Shiite.

“The six (6) police officers, who were attacked by the suspects wielding dane-guns, machetes, IEDs and stones, were rushed to Muhammadu Buhari Police Hospital where ASP Innocent Agabi and Inspector Alex Odeh were confirmed dead by medical doctors on duty while four (4) other officers are on admission and in critical condition.

“Members of the Sect also set ablaze three (3) patrol vehicles and damaged one other. So far, ninety-four (94) members of the proscribed sect linked to the heinous attack are in custody. Interrogations are ongoing and suspects will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigations,” he said.

He added,”At about 11:30AM, Police operatives from FCT Police command trailed and arrested twin brothers; Obike David and Obike Stanley who specialize in ATM card theft. They execute their plans by claiming to assist unsuspecting persons who seem new to the operation of ATM machines.

“While at it, they swap their ATM cards and proceed to withdraw money from the accounts of their victims. During interrogation, they freely confessed to the crime and will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigations.”

CP Igweh reassured members of the public of the Command’s commitment to defeat crime in all its forms in the Federal Capital Territory.