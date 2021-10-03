Police arrest robbery suspect in Ogun while in action

Police in Ogun said on that they arrested a robbery suspect, Ilese-Ijebu on Oct. 1 while in process of robbing people.

Police spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement issued in Ota that suspect was arrested following a distress call received by police about 12.30 midnight.

call indicated that armed robbers were terrorising residents of Silva Estate, Odomalasa area of Ilese Ijebu.

“Upon distress call, Divisional Police Officer, Ilese Ijebu, CSP Amuda Bolaji, mobilised a patrol team to scene,’’ the police spokesman said.

He added that on sighting police, hoodlums took to their heels, but one of them was arrested with assistance of members of the community while others are still large.

He stated also that one locally-made gun with one live cartridge was recovered from arrested suspect.

Acting Commissioner of Police in Ogun, DCP Abiodun Alamutu, has ordered immediate transfer of suspect to Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for investigation.

He also directed a massive manhunt for fleeing members of gang so as to bring them to justice. (NAN)

