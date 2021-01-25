Police arrest POS robber, fake policeman with Indian hemp

The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested one Korede Anifowose, male, of 24, Omisakin St., Agbelekale, Abule Egba suburb of Lagos for attacking one Sola Musa, a Point Of Sale (POS) operator, at Fatolu Bus Stop, Ipaja.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Sunday.

Adejobi said that Anifowose had attacked the POS operator and was later chased by the anti-crime police operatives before he was eventually arrested.

“One locally made pistol and some expended cartridges were recovered from him.

“The command has deemed it necessary to beam its searchlight on attackers of POS operators.

“This is based on complaints the Command has received on the antics of criminals who terrorize POS operators in the state,” he said.

Adejobi said that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, has mandated Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to beef-up security around those dealing with liquid cash.

“The Command cannot afford to leave them or anyone in the state unprotected,” Adejobi quoted Odumosu as saying.

In another development, police operatives attached to “Area E Command“ in Festac, have arrested one David Omoruyi, male, of 37, of No 4, Job Street, Afromedia, Oto-Awori LCDA, Lagos, for impersonating a police officer.

Adejobi said that Omoruyi was arrested in possession of a fake police identity card and 30kg of weeds, suspected to be Indian hemp.

“Omoruyi, in company of his fleeing colleagues, was seen with some bags of Indian hemp at Alaba Market, Ojo, Lagos, before he was accosted by policemen.

“Omoruyi claimed he is a serving sergeant attached to Mopol 49, Epe, Lagos State but after due interrogation and investigation, he confessed to be a fake policeman,” Adejobi said.

He said that Omoruyi confessed to using the fake identity card to ferry their illicit drugs to any destination.

“Odumosu has directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, for discreet investigation.

“Odumosu has ordered for the fleeing members to be apprehended and brought to book with immediate effect.

“Odumosu also admonished the public to always avail good and useful information to the police in order (for the latter) to discharge their duties diligently as expected,” Adejobi said. (NAN)