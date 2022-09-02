Police arrest popular musician for alleged assault on officer

By Moses Omorogieva

The police command in Lagos State has announced the arrest of a Nigerian popular musician (names withheld) for allegedly assaulting a police officer on duty.

The command’s Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the arrest on Friday to reporters.

Hundeyin said that the musician was arrested at Lekki and was currently being detained at the Maroko Police Station.

He said that the musician might be arraigned on Friday.

The spokesman said that about 3.00 a.m., on Friday, the musician was arrested for allegedly driving his car without a number plate.

Hundeyin said that, on the way to the station, the musician allegedly abducted the police officer in his car, assaulted him, and threatened to throw him into the lagoon.

NAN reports that the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, on Wednesday condemned the recent trend of assault on police officers and men in uniform, carrying out lawful duties.

Baba reiterated that attacks as illegal and an affront to the rule of law.

He warned that such attacks would no longer be tolerated under whatever guise, as the force holds the lives of its personnel sacrosanct. (NAN)

