Police arrest persons over alleged Tiwa Savage kidnap

By Moses Omorogieva

The Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation Department, Alagbon, Ikoyi in Lagos, says it has arrested some persons in connection with the alleged attempt to kidnap Tiwa Savage.

The department’s spokesperson, CSP Oluniyi Ogundeyi, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

NAN reports that the news of the attempt to kidnap the musician broke on Friday through the social media.

The reports revealed that the musician’s private security’s vigilance and the Nigeria police saved her from the suspects.

It was gathered that the failed plot was allegedly planned by Savage’s new domestic staff, who had been entrusted with vital information about her.

Sources said that the domestic staff had been trailing the singer as she left her home and shared the information with other members of the alleged kidnap gang.

”Yes, we have some suspects, they are in our custody. They are about four,” the spokesperson said.(NAN)