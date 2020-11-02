Police arrest opposition leaders for illegal protest plans in Tanzania

The police in Tanzanian, on Monday arrested several opposition politicians for allegedly planning illegal demonstrations after accusing the ruling party of rigging the general election.

Special police zone commander, Lazaro Mambosasa, told journalists in the commercial capital, that among those arrested are Chadema party national chairman Freeman Mbowe and several other leading Chadema members.

“We were tipped [off] that they were organizing illegal demonstrations and persuading youths to go into the streets today.