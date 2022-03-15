Police arrest officers allegedly involved in shooting Poly student in Oyo

By Suleiman Shehu

The Police Command in Oyo State, on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of officers allegedly involved in shooting, Samuel Akinsuyi, a student at Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa, Oyo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Akinsuyi, a student of Business Administration Department of the Polytechnic was allegedly shot on the leg by a police officer on Friday on his way from Eruwa to Ibadan, during a stop and search operation.

The command, in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, DSP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the arrest of the officer on Tuesday in Ibadan.

Osifeso said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ngozi Onadeko has ordered full-scale investigations into events that led to the unfortunate incident.

“The Operatives involved have all been identified, apprehended, and are currently undergoing debrief, accompanied immediately with the commencement of their orderly room trials.

“In furtherance to the above, the Commissioner of Police, therefore, appeals for calm and affirms the assurances of a thorough and diligent investigation with adequate sanctions meted out in accordance to relevant laws and statutes,” he said.

Osifeso said that updates would be given on the matter in due course. (NAN)

