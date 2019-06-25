Police arrest notorious kidnap ring leader, Pencil in Lagos

#TrackNigeria: The Lagos state Police Command has arrested what it describes as ‘the most wanted notorious kidnap ring leader’. The suspect is known as Pencil.

A statement by the Police Public Relations officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana Monday said the suspect was fatally injured and his arrest brings an end to his terror in Ikorodu.

Read the full statement below

On 23/6/2019 at about 9.10pm, a notorious kidnap ring leader who led his deadly gang in the kidnap and murder of two bureau de change operators at Ikorodu on the 14/3/2019 after collecting a ransom of 1.6m is dead.

This brings to an end his reign of terror. His gang is responsible for mysterious disappearance of people in Ikorodu over a period of time whom they kidnapped, demanded for ransom, murdered and dumped them in septic tank. They are serial killers, rapists and cultists.

Three members of his gang were earlier arrested by SARS operatives and they led the operatives to their den at Ikorodu where corpses of the two Bureau de change operators and two other victims were recovered. A sustained monitoring of the fugitive ring leader finally yielded positive results as the team eventually traced him to his hideout at Odogunya, Ikorodu.

On sighting the team led by Dsp Rotimi ogunmuyiwa, the said Mufutau Timileyin Sulaimon ‘m’ popularly known as Pencil engaged the team in a gun battle. Two SARS operatives namely Sgt omola adedeji and Sgt oluwadare gbenga sustained various degree of injuries, while pencil sustained bullet wound on the two legs and were all taken to hospital.

While the said Pencil was confirmed dead on arrival, the two injured operatives were taken to intensive care Unit and are responding to treatment. One Gun with live ammunition and expanded ammunition were recovered.

Police Recovered the Corpses of a 56 year old man and his mistres and commenced investigation into the Case. On 20th June, 2019 at about 8.00am, one Akorede Balogun ‘f’ of Area 2, Igbehindun Estate, New Heaven, Iba, reported at Iba Police Station that her husband one Rasaki Balogun ‘m’ 56 years old of No, 16, Taiwo Oke Victory Estate, Ejigbo was found dead with his mistress in his sitting room. A team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer Ejigbo visited the scene. Corpses of the man and his mistress were found in the pool of their blood with the woman laying on a knife. The man is said to be living alone in the house while his family lives in a different place. Identify of the mistress is yet to be established as he was said to have picked her about two days to the incident from unknown location.

The Crime scene was sealed off for forensic analysis while the corpses were evacuated to Hospital for autopsy. Homicide detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba have taken over the case on the instruction of the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Zubairu Muazu mni. Investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding their death.

Arrest of a Notorious Land grabber/hired killer and Recovery of Firearms On 21st June, 2019 at about 7.00am, acting on credible Intelligence, surveillance patrol team from Alagbado Police Station arrested one Ojo Adesola “m” 45years old.

The suspect was flanked down by the surveillance team while conveying arms in a white bus, along Amikanle area, Alagbado. Four locally made rifles and thirty eight rounds of live cartridges were recovered from the bus. The suspect who hails from Ogun state belongs to a notorious gang of land grabbers and hired killers, terrorizing Ogun and Lagos states.

They act as war lords, waiting to be hired by anyone who can pay for their services to take over lands by force. They engaged in series of killings and maiming of land owners. According to the suspect, they were hired by someone to dislodge land owners at Epe and that he was on his way to pick the other members of the gang for the operation, before he was arrested.

Police are on the trail of five other members of his gang who are at large. Investigation is ongoing.



