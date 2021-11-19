Police arrest notorious hard drug dealer in Jigawa

The police command in Jigawa, has arrested a 48-year-old man, suspected be a notorious hard drug dealer in Hadejia Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.
ASP Lawan Shiisu, the Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, said this in a statement in Dutse on Friday.


Shiisu said that the suspect was arrested on Nov. 15, at about 12:30 p.m., by a team of policemen.
He explained that the team, while on surveillance patrol in Hadejia, arrested the suspect at Gandun Sarki quarters.


The added that the suspect was in possession of 43 bottles containing substances suspected be a hard drug when he was arrested.


He said that the case was under investigation after which the suspect be charged court.


Shiisu added the police have also arrested six suspected criminals in Kiyawa LGA of the state.


He said that the suspects, aged between 30 and 55, were arrested after a raid on suspected criminal hideouts and black spots in Balago village on Nov. 16, at about 7 p.m.
Shiisu added that the suspects soon be charged court.(NAN)

