Police arrest notorious armed robbers, cop killers in Lagos

#TrackNigeria: A team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer, Igando, CSP Taiwo Kasumu, have arrested three notorious armed robbery suspects.

This is contained in a statement by the Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Bala Elkana in Lagos on Tuesday.

“The armed robbery gang terrorizes the Igando/Egan residential neighbourhood mostly at night time.

“They arrived the neighborhood on three motorcycles with intent to rob along Ikotun-Igando road but the attempt was foiled by the police,” Elkana said.

He said that one Mr Oseni Waheed, 32, was arrested at the scene with one locally made pistol while the rest escaped.

“Waheed led detectives to Aribisala Street in Egan where three of his fleeing accomplices were arrested,” he said.

Elkana said that the suspects were also on the wanted list of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba for series of robberies and murders.

He said that they were wanted for the murder of a Policeman under Amukoko Division during one of their robbery operations.

“Investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be charged to court,” the DSP said.

Elkana also said that detectives from Ilemba Hausa Division, arrested two suspects, one Mr Gidion Amuzie, 25, and Godspower Imafidion, 25, of Satellite Town, Lagos.

He said that one black Honda Accord 2007 which they hid at Jemilugba Street, Ilogbo Lagos had been recovered.

“The suspects specialised in snatching vehicles from the owners or stealing the vehicles from where they are parked.

“They confessed that they stole the vehicle at a car wash in Satellite Town. Investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be charged to court,” Elkana said. (NAN)