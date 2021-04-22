Police arrest Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha, for alleged defilement

The Police Command in Lagos, on Thursday, arrested one Olarenwaju James, male, 48, also known as Baba Ijesha, a popular Nollywood actor, for allegedly defiling a minor.

This is contained in a statement signed the command’ Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, and issued to newsmen.

Adejobi said that the case of the was reported on Monday, one Princess Adekola Adekanya, at the Sabo Police station.

According to him, the case has been transferred to the Gender of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, in Yaba, for proper investigation.

“Based on preliminary findings, the suspect started sexually assaulting the victim she was seven years old, she is now 14 years old.

“The suspect confessed to the crime and was also captured a CCTV camera in the house of the complainant.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered for proper investigation and promised to do justice in the matter,” Adejobi said. (NAN)

