Police arrest motorist for alleged assault on police officer

By Moses Omorogieva

The Police in Lagos have arrested a motorist, one, Mr Billy Tokunbo, for allegedly assaulting a policeman and also driving against the traffic in Isolo/Okota area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in his verified Twitter handle that was monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

NAN reports that the video where the suspect allegedly held and dragged a police officer in uniform with rifle on his back trouser and the alleged traffic offence was contianed in Hundeyin’s tweet.

He said: “Billy Tokunbo, who drove against traffic, was immediately arrested. His Toyota Corolla car with registration number LSR 430 FT was equally impounded immediately.

” He is to be arraigned for his traffic offence and assault on a police officer.”

Also reacting to the assault, the Force spokesman, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi frowned at the act where some lawless members of the public always assault police officers on duty.

In his verified Twitter handle, Adejobi said: “In as much as we strive hard to respect people’s dignity, rights, we deserve to be respected as well.” (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

