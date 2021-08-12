Police arrest middle-aged man in C/River, recover GPMG, AK47

The Command in Cross River arrested a middle-aged man, Goodwin Ubung, with a General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) and an AK47 riffle with 375 rounds of live ammunition

The command recovered the arms and ammunitions from him.

Commissioner of in the state, Mr Aminu Alhassan, made the disclosure on Thursday in Calabar at his maiden news conference.

Alhassan said that the was arrested in Obudu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

“A surveillance patrol team led by the DPO Obanliku, Division, intercepted Ubung Godwin of Bebuabie village and one Christopher Udie of Betukwel village in Obudu LGA with an unregistered motorcycle on Wednesday.

“On sighting the , Christopher took to his heels, abandoning his accomplice with the motorcycle, while Godwin was arrested,’’ the commissioner said.

He said that one chain of GPMG live ammunitions and 375 AK47 live ammunitions recovered from the .

The commissioner added that the command do everything possible to arrest the fleeing .

Alhassan said Ubung was being investigated to establish the source and mission of “this act’’ and urged to assist the police in fighting crime in the state by providing intelligence .

The News of Nigeria (NAN) that Alhassan assumed duty in Cross River on Wednesday. (NAN)

