Police arrest ‘masterminds of Abuja -Kaduna train attack’ – See photo

The Nigeria Police Force Thursday announced the arrest of masterminds of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer said in a press release posted on his X (former Twitter) handle, “One of the major cases is the arrest of one Ibrahim Abdullahi, aka MANDE at Abuja-Kaduna Road flyover by Rido Junction. The suspect confessed to being the leader of a kidnap syndicate terrorising Kaduna-Abuja highway, ranked among other criminals like Dogo Gide and Bello Turji. He had participated in various kidnapping incidents including the kidnapping incident at Green Field University and he partook in almost all the kidnappings along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

Adejobi added, “Similarly, from the confessional statements of the suspects, on 28th of March, 2022, Ibrahim, alongside one Auwal Ayuba who was also paraded for kidnapping, and one Babangida Alhaji Bello were part of the armed group that attacked the train on its way from Abuja in the Kateri-Rijana area of Kaduna state, with several persons killed and others abducted.”

Earlier in the statement, he said, “The Nigeria Police Force, under the astute leadership of Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun Ph.D., NPM, continues to make significant strides in combating crime and ensuring the safety and security of citizens in the country. The recent sustained deployments along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway and kaduna state at large have led to massive successes in the fight against violent crimes in the state between January 2024 till date.

“Notably, a strategic initiative implemented along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway is the deployment of a helicopter as an escort for trains traversing the route. This measure, under the directive of the Inspector General of Police, serves as both a deterrent to criminal elements and a rapid response mechanism in the event of any untoward incidents, ultimately enhancing security along the corridor and in the state at large.

“The relentless efforts of the Nigeria Police Force have yielded remarkable outcomes, including the arrest of 81-armed robbery suspects, 40 kidnap suspects, 73 murder/homicide suspects, 36 rape suspects, 22 suspects involved in cult-related crimes, and 28 suspects engaged in other criminal activities.

“Similarly, the Police has successfully recovered 16 firearms of various types, along with 686 ammunitions of diverse calibres. Additionally, our operations have led to the retrieval of 28 stolen vehicles, over 200 harmful weapons, and 600 bags of fertilizers. A total of three million, three hundred and fifty thousand Naira (N3,350,000) only, previously paid as ransom to kidnappers, has been successfully recovered, while our swift and coordinated efforts have resulted in the safe rescue of 158 kidnapped victims, all of whom have been reunited with their families unharmed. The majority of the suspects have been charged to court. The parade, however, comprises 63 suspects who are yet to be prosecuted.

“The Inspector General of Police has reaffirmed the dedication of the Nigeria Police Force to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens. He emphasized that the Force is committed to replicating these successful intervention and operations across the country to ensure that movement from one part of the country to another does not become challenging due to the activities of criminal elements in the society.”