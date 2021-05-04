Police arrest man with human head, hand in Kwara

May 4, 2021



The Police in Kwara have arrested a 24-year-old man, Kehinde Moses, with a allegedly containing a freshly severed human head and hand along Ajase-Ipo road during stop and duty.


The Commissioner of Police in the state, Bagega, made the disclosure in a in Ilorin on Monday.


Bagega said suspect was arrested by a team of ‘Operation Harmony’ in a commercial bus and in the of searching the ,

one man took his heels while Moses held.
According him, the was searched and a freshly severed head and hands of a boy discovered.


The said that during interrogation, the suspect confessed have killed the victim, named , in Ajase Ipo with his fleeing partner for ritual purposes.


The police boss said he has directed the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to thoroughly investigate the case and arrest anybody connected to the heinous crime.


He added suspect had took a team of investigators to where the body was dumped for purposes of recovery.


Bagega said the investigation into the case was ongoing and the suspects would be to court as soon as investigation was concluded. (NAN)

