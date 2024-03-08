Police arrest man who allegedly defiled minor in uncompleted building 

The police command in Niger State on Friday said it arrested a man who allegedly defiled a 15-year-old in an uncompleted building in Tayi Village near Minna.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this to journalists in Minna.

He said that the teenager (name withheld) was in JS3.

He said that the incident was reported at the Bosso Divisional Police Station on Feb. 28 at 10.30 p.m.

” The female victim of about 15 years, who is a JS3 student in Minna, fell sick and was taken to a hospital for treatment and she was confirmed to be pregnant with complications,” he said.

The spokesperson said that during interrogation, the teenager confessed that a 40-year-old resident of Tayi Village impregnated her.

Abiodun said that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect had canal knowledge of the minor several times.

He added that the suspect was luring the minor with N100 or N200 into an uncompleted building in the village, where he was defiling her.

According to Abiodun, the suspect has confessed to the crime and will soon be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation. (NAN)

By Obinna Unaeze