Police arrest man over kidnap, murder of 3-year-old in Katsina

By Zubairu Idris

The Police Command in Katsina State has arrested one Abubakar Abdulaziz, 30, who allegedly kidnapped and murdered a three-year-old boy in Musawa Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Gambo Isah, on Monday in Katsina.

“On March 23, at about 0100 hours, the suspect criminally trespassed into the residence of Adamu Alhassan of Bacirawa village, Musawa Local Government Area, Katsina State, while he was deep asleep and kidnapped his three-year-old son.

“He dropped a letter, directing Alhassan to pay a ransom of N800,000 and provided a contact number,” he said.

Isah said the father made the contact, negotiated, and paid the sum of N150,000 to secure the release of his child, “but to no avail”.

The spokesman said upon receipt of the report from the father, detectives swung into action, traced and arrested the suspect.

“During the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the offences and further confessed to having buried the child alive after receiving the ransom,” he said.

Isah said the suspect would be charged to court. (NAN)