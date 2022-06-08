Police arrest man over alleged murder of mother, son in Adamawa

The Police command in Adamawa has arrested an 18-year-old man (name with) over alleged murder of a nursing mother and her son at Sabon-Layi village in Lamurde Local Government Area of the state.

The Spokesman of the Command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, who confirmed the arrest in a statement on Wednesday in Yola, said the suspect and the victims were residents of Sabon Layi village.

He said the suspect allegedly attacked the victim, Talatu Alhaji-Usman and her child when she went to take bath at a river in the area.

He said the suspect was arrested on June 6, by operatives of the command in Lamurde.

“The Adamawa State Police Command on the 6/6/2022 apprehended an 18-year-old suspect for brutal murder of one Talatu Alhaji Usman, 36, and her one-year-old child in Lamurde LGA.

“The victim was said to have resisted attempt by the suspect to rape her, and in the ensuing scuffle he overpowered and pushed her down into the water where she died.

“The suspect also took the child who was crying uncontrollably on the river bank and pressed him into the water until he became lifeless.

“The suspect was arrested by the operatives of the command attached to Lamurde Divisional Police Headquarters, following a report received by the victim’s husband, who is currently bereaved over the lost of his wife and child,” he said.

The spokesman said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Sikiru Akande had ordered discreet investigation into the case.

While reitrating commitment of the Command to protect lives and property, Nguroje urged the people to cooperate with the police and be law abiding. (NAN)

