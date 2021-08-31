Police arrest man in Jigawa for grievous harm leading to amputation

Police Jigawa have arrested a 20-year-old man, Umar Ubale, for allegedly inflicting a cut that led to amputation of another ’s hand.

Police spokesman, ASP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed arrest a statement issued Dutse on Tuesday and said incident took place Zazika village, Birnin-Kudu Local Government Area of Jigawa.

Shiisu said suspect was arrested after police received a report on Aug. 22, that suspect allegedly hit one Hafizu Ya’u (30) with a cutlass on his right hand.

He explained that victim was rushed to General Hospital Birnin-Kudu for medical attention, but had to be referred to a specialist hospital.

He stated that Ubale and Ya’u, are of same address and that cut inflicted on latter’s hand was so deep that the hand had to be amputated the Murtala Muhammed General Hospital Kano.

Shiisu added that Ubale be charged at conclusion of investigation. (NAN)

