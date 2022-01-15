Police arrest man for raping 3-year-old daughter

The Command in Bauchi State has arrested a man for allegedly raping three-year-old daughter in Kirfi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

SP Ahmed Wakil, command’s  spokesman , stated this in a statement he available to newsmen on Saturday in Bauchi.

He said the arrest was part of the effort to tackle criminality and crime-related offences in the state.

“On 9/01/2022 , Maryam Abdullahi, aged 24 years, reported that her husband one, Ali Lawan, asked her to bring him a mat to lay down their daughter who was sleeping.

“She came back to the room and met the daughter lying down unconscious, sweating and vomiting through her mouth, nose and her private part was swollen,” she said.

Wakil explained that a team of detectives were drafted to the scene, took the victim to the Hospital, Kirfi, for medical attention and on examination it was out that the girl has been raped.

He said the girl’s father, who was the suspect, was arrested and would be charged to court.

The girl (name withheld) is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

H said apart from the rape case, the police, working with a vigilance group,  arrested Adamu Musa, 27, of Sabon Garin Batal, Tafawa Balewa LGA for kidnapping.

He said the command, acting on intelligence, also arrested Ya’u Haruna, aged 25, for being in possession of locally fabricated revolver,  with live ammunition.

SP Wakil also said the  of Police , Umar Sanda, has warned all criminal elements in the state and their cohorts  to put an end to their unlawful activities as this would not relent in apprehending them.

He urged the citizens to support and provide the with relevant information in order to re-invigorate community policing aimed at reducing crime to the barest minimum in the state. (NAN)

