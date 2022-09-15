Police arrest man for killing attendant at Station toilet

Police in Seoul said they have arrested a man in his 30s, for killing a 20 year-old female subway attendant at the public toilet of a subway station in central Seoul, Officials said this on Thursday.

According to the police, the man was apprehended at the ladies’ toilet in Sindang Station on Line No. 2 at around 9 p.m. earlier on Wednesday, 15 minutes after the woman was killed.

The man allegedly followed her while she was patrolling the ladies’ toilet and killed her with a weapon.

She was however, moved to a hospital in a state of cardiac arrest and later pronounced dead.

Having been injured on his hand during the crime, the man received medical treatment before being put into a police detention facility, according to the officials.

The Police plan to file for an arrest warrant for him after looking into the motive of the crime.(Yonhap/NAN)

