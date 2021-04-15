Police in Enugu State on Wednesday arrested one Winfred Ekpon, an indigene of Benue State, for allegedly harassing and stealing from two female teachers inside a school.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspect was subsequently handed over to the Ikiriki Police Station in Uwani, Enugu.

The Divisional Police Officer, Perpetua Nwude told NAN that the 20-year- old suspect was arrested by some residents of Ologo in Uwani, Enugu South Local Government Area of the state and handed over to the Police.

According to her, the management of God’ Best School alleged that the suspect had on Friday last week threatened two of their female teachers with cutlass and dispossessed them of their valuables.

She said that the matter had been assigned to the Divisional Crime Officer for investigation and possible arraignment.

She commended the residents for not taken the law into their hands by lynching him.

One of the victims,Ukamaka Okoro explained that when other teachers and students were engaged in sports at police shooting range field in Uwani, the suspect entered through a window and attacked them.

“When we were inquired from him who he was and what he wanted, he brought out cutlass from his cloths and ordered us to surrender our bags.

“He collected my bag that contained over N24, 000, ATM card, prayer books and keys as well as a phone from the other teacher.

“But luck ran out on him four days later, when the other teacher was in the church he saw the suspect passing and she raised alarm which attracted residents of the area.

“When I got to the scene, the suspect was still wearing same cloths and canvas he wore on the day of the attack.

“He was eventually taken to a nearby police station where we made statements,” the victim said. (NAN)

