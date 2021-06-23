Police arrest man for allegedly burning wife’s hut in Jigawa

June 23, 2021 Favour Lashem Defence, News, Project, Security 0



 The Police in Jigawa have arrested a 40-year-old man for burning the hut of his wife in Birniwa Government area (LGA) of the state.

The for the state police command, ASP Shiisu Lawan, confirmed the arrest to newsmen on Wednesday in Dutse.

He said that the suspect was arrested after the police received a report from Kuzoyara village on June 11.

According to the report, at about 1 a.m., the suspect, a resident of Dandari village in Machina LGA, Yobe state, went to the of his in-laws at Kuzoyara village and set his wife’s hut on fire for turning down his to to his after they had a misunderstanding.

The PPRO added that that as a result, another hut belonging to the suspect’s mother in-law got burnt to ashes, destroying many valuable items.

Lawan, however, said that was lost in the incident.

He added that the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) is investigating the incident. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,