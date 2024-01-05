….Police arrest man, 43, over wife’s alleged murder in Yobe

The Police in Yobe said they have arrested a 43-year-old suspect, Abubakar Musa, in connection with the death of his wife, Ammi Mamman, in Damaturu.

Police react to gruesome murder of journalist in Edo(Opens in a new browser tab)

DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, the Police Spokesman in the state said in a statement in Damaturu on Friday that the incident occurred at New Bra-Bra Estate at about 4:48 am on Thursday.

Yobe education trust fund appeals for redemption of pledges(Opens in a new browser tab)

Abdulkarim said that the suspect was on the same bed with the woman when she was stabbed with an object on her neck resulting to heavy bleeding that led to her death.

He said that the man was being interrogated by police detectives to unravel the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.

The command spokesman appealed to anyone with credible information on the incident to come forward so as to ensure justice to both the suspect and the deceased. (NAN)

….Police arrest man, 43, over wife’s alleged murder in Yobe

By Nabilu Balarabe

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

