Police arrest man, 39, for allegedly defiling 5-year-old stepdaughter in Ogun

The Police command in Ogun has arrested a 39-year-old man, Oladapo Akinola, for allegedly defiling his five-year-old stepdaughter at Adewale Drive, in Shokori area of Abeokuta.

The command’s Spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Ota, Ogun.

Oyeyemi said that the suspect was arrested on Monday, Sept. 20, following a report lodged at the Adigbe Divisional Headquarters by the mother of the victim.

He added that the mother of the victim said that while bathing her daughter, she discovered blood in her private part.

The PPRO said the mother further explained that she was informed that her husband, who is the stepfather of the victim, had unlawfully carnal knowledge of her.

“Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Adigbe Division, SP Fatoberu Oyekanmi, detailed detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect, who resides at Adewale Drive, Shokori Abeokuta, confessed to the crime without any justifiable reason,” he said.

Oyeyemi said that the victim had been taken to hospital by the police for medical treatment and report.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the transfer of the suspect to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

The PPRO said the commissioner of police warned parents, especially mothers, to always be watchful of their female children to prevent them from being victims of sexual assault. (NAN)

