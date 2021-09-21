Police arrest man, 39, for allegedly defiling 5-year-old stepdaughter in Ogun

September 21, 2021 Favour Lashem



The command in Ogun has arrested a 39-year-old man, Oladapo Akinola, for allegedly defiling his five-year-old stepdaughter at Adewale Drive, in Shokori area Abeokuta.

The command’s Spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Ota, Ogun.

Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested on Monday, Sept. 20, following a report lodged at the Adigbe Divisional Headquarters mother the victim.

He added the mother the victim said while bathing her daughter, she discovered blood in her private part.

The PPRO said the mother further explained she was informed her husband, who is the stepfather the victim, had unlawfully carnal knowledge her.

“Upon the report, the Divisional Officer (DPO), Adigbe Division, SP Fatoberu Oyekanmi, detailed detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect, who resides at Adewale Drive, Shokori Abeokuta, confessed to the crime without any justifiable reason,” he said.

Oyeyemi said the victim had been taken to hospital by the for medical treatment and report.

He said the Commissioner Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the transfer the suspect to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

The PPRO said the commissioner of warned parents, especially mothers, to always be watchful their female children to prevent them from being victims of sexual assault. (NAN)

