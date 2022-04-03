Police arrest man, 27, for allegedly killing his father with a machete in Ogun

By Ige Adekunle

The Police Command in Ogun on Sunday said it had arrested a 27-year-old man, Ibrahim Sikiru, for allegedly killing his father with a machete at Onipanu area of the state.



The Police Spokesman in Ogun, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Ota, saying that the suspect was arrested on March 30.



Oyeyemi explained that the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at the Onipanu Divisional Headquarters,by one Abiodun Sunday.



Sunday explained further that a neighbour to the deceased, who reported that the deceased, Mumuni Ibahim, a night security guard, asked his son why he was still sleeping after coming home from work.



He added that when the father questioned his son why he was still sleeping at the time of the day, the son (suspect) got annoyed and brought out a cutlass to hack the victim in five different places.



“Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Onipanu Division, CSP Bamidele Job, quickly mobilized his men and moved to the scene where the suspect was arrested and victim rushed to the General Hospital for treatment.



“The suspect, who is strongly suspected to be a cultist, has no reasonable explanation for his action when interrogated.



“On March 31, the victim died while receiving treatment at the general hospital, and the family insisted on burying him according to the dictate of his religion,” he said.



Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution. (NAN)

