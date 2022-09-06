Police arrest man, 26, over alleged possession of human parts in Ondo State

By Muftau Ogunyemi

The Police in Ondo State have arrested a 26-year old man, Olaolu Falowo, for allegedly being in possession of human parts.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Funmilayo Odunlami, disclosed this while parading nine other criminal suspects before newsmen on Tuesday in Akure.

Odunlami said that Falowo, a resident of Kuseru Village in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, had been in police custody over a case of alleged car theft.

He said that while in custody, a resident reported to the police that an offensive smell was oozing out from Falowo’s room.

”Precisely on Aug. 31, the Kajola Police Division got a report that an offensive odour was oozing out from Falowo’s room.

”After a police search of his house, they found two human legs and arms. We also found a human scull in a sack in his father’s house,” he said.

The police spokesman said that upon interrogation, Falowo said that the human parts were that of a mad man whom he found sick in the forest.

Odunlami said that Falowo told the police that he killed the mad man and took his parts in order to reduce his pains and suffering.

He said that contrary to the suspect’s claim, a family member of the deceased told the police that he was a farmer, and was not sick.

The spokesperson said that Falowo and his father who were currently in detention would be charged to court after completion of investigation.(NAN)

