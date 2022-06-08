Police arrest Lawyer, arraign him for cutting off wife’s ear

Acting on the order of an Abuja High Court issued last Wednesday, the Police has arrested an Abuja based lawyer, Mr. Nzedebe Chinonso Paul for failing to show up for his over allegations of viciously assaulting his estranged wife, Mrs Roseline Nwogo Nzedebe by using a plier to cut her ears.

Vexed by Mr Nzedebe’s defiance to the court in the face of service of trial date for the umpteenth time, the trial Judge, Njideka Nwosu Iheme had issued the warrant for his arrest on 1st of June and adjourned trial to 16th of June 2022.

Following that order, the police had gone about tracking him to no avail. However, he was picked up on Tuesday, 7th of June, 2022 upon intelligence report that he was before a court in Maitama District of Abuja for hearing of the divorce case between him and his estranged wife.

After several hours at the Force Criminal Investigation Department, he was presented before Justice Iheme, who insisted on his arraignment before she would hear any request for bail.

Accordingly, a – six count charge bordering on physical, verbal, emotional and psychological abuse was read to him and he pleaded “not guilty” to all counts. Nzedebe’s counsel proceeded to apply for bail, which was granted with three sureties, including a level 14 civil servant, a professional who must tender his professional licence and one of the several lawyers who came to court in solidarity with him.

Consequently, Justice Iheme fixed 16th day of June 2022 for trial to commence.

The survivor, Mrs Rosaline Nwogo Nzedebe and her counsel, Mrs. Uzoma Aneto, who were in court last week were conspicuously absent during this session. Their absence, sources said, may be owed to the urgency of Nzedebe’s arraignment as they may not have been notified.

Barrister Nzedebe is to stand trial on the following 6 count charge under the Violence Against Peoples Prohibition (VAPP) Act 2015::

That you, Mr. Nzedebe Chinonso Paul (M) of AMAC, Federal Housing Estate, behind Lugbe Plaza, FCT, Abuja on the 18th day of November, 2015 at Plot No: 1050 CRD, Behind Lugbe Plaza, FHA in the Abuja Judicial Division, willfully inflicted physical on one Roseline Nwogo Nzedebe (F) by cutting part of her right ear with iron plier and thereby committed an of fence punishable under section2(1) of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act, Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2015.

That you, Mr. Nzedebe Chinonso Paul (M) of AMAC, Federal Housing Estate, behind Lugbe Plaza, FCT, Abuja on the 18th day of November, 2015 at Plot No: 1050 CRD, Behind Lugbe Plaza, FHA in the Abuja Judicial Division, knowingly placed one Roseline Nwogo Nzedebe (F) in a state of fear of physical injury and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 4(1) of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act, Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2015.

That you, Mr. Nzedebe Chinonso Paul (M) of AMAC, Federal Housing Estate, behind Lugbe Plaza, FCT, Abuja on the 6th day of June 2015 at Plot No: 1050 CRD, Behind Lugbe Plaza, FHA in the Abuja Judicial Division, caused emotional, verbal and psychological abuse to one Roseline Nwogo Nzedebe (F) by brandishing a black axe purporting yourself to be a member of dreaded black axe confraternity capable of using it to cut her into pieces and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 14(1) of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act, Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2015.

That you, Mr. Nzedebe Chinonso Paul (M) of AMAC, Federal Housing Estate, behind Lugbe Plaza, FCT, Abuja on the 18th day of November, 2015 at Plot No: 1050 CRD, Behind Lugbe Plaza, FHA in the Abuja Judicial Division, caused emotional, verbal and psychological abuse to one Roseline Nwogo Nzedebe (F) by your constant harassment and beating to her and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 14(1) of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act, Law of the Federation of Nigeria, 2015.

That you, Mr. Nzedebe Chinonso Paul (M) of AMAC, Federal Housing Estate, behind Lugbe Plaza, FCT, Abuja on the 18th day of November, 2015 at Plot No: 1050 CRD, Behind Lugbe Plaza, FHA in the Abuja Judicial Division did batter your spouse, one Roseline Nwogo Nzedebe (F) by giving her several fist blows on her face and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 14(1) of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act, Law of the Federation of Nigeria, 2015.

That you, Mr. Nzedebe Chinonso Paul (M) of AMAC, Federal Housing Estate, behind Lugbe Plaza, FCT, Abuja on the 18th day of November, 2015 at Plot No: 1050 CRD, Behind Lugbe Plaza, FHA in the Abuja Judicial Division did batter your spouse, one Roseline Nwogo Nzedebe (F) by giving her several fist blows on her face and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 14(1) of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act, Law of the Federation of Nigeria, 2015.

Seven witnesses were listed and nine exhibits were front loaded in compliance with the mandate of Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

