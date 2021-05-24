The police in Benue have arrested a kidnap kingpin, Terwase Agbem, and one Mson Yaasa of Adikpo, Kwande Local Government Area of the state.

Other members of the kidnap gang are currently at large.

“Following information about the regrouping of a kidnap gang in Makurdi, a team of police officers was deployed to trail and arrest the suspects, police spokesperson, DSP Sewuese Anene, said in a statement on Monday in Makurdi.

“These suspects had assembled at Ankpa Quarters, Makurdi, on May 22 and perfected plans to carry out their nefarious act when the operatives invaded their hideout and arrested them,’’ she said.

She said the suspects confessed to have completed plans to kidnap an employee of Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi, on the day in question for failing to pay for a contract executed in the school.

DSP Anene added that efforts were in progress to arrest fleeing members of the gang. (NAN)

