Police arrest Kano politician over alleged incitement on radio

By Aminu Garko

Police in Kano State have arrested one Abdulmajid Danbilki also known as “Commander’’ for making comments likely to cause violence while featuring on a radio programme.

Danbilki allegedly uttered unguarded statements capable of promoting violence and inciting people against the state government.

While on the radio programme and in a subsequent viral video he allegedly called on Kano State residents to resist any attempt by the state government to reorganise the emirates councils.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Hussaini Gumel, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Wednesday that the suspect had been arraigned and remanded at a correctional facility.

He said the accused would remain at the correctional facility till Feb. 6 when his bail application would be heard by the Chief Magistrate’s court hearing his case.

Gumel said Danbilki’s action was highly likely to incite violence in parts of Kano State or attract massive counter-protests that might lead to loss of lives and property.

The commissioner said having profiled Danbilki, he was found to have repeatedly used the same radio programme to disseminate and record hate speech used in various social and conventional media channels as a money-making venture.

He urged citizens, especially Kano State residents to note that those potentially harmful messages were ill-intended and could not project anything good or promote peace.

Gumel urged residents to “quietly ignore the subversive content’’.

“All we want from members of the public is to keep volunteering information to the nearest security outfits for prompt and necessary action.

“The police would remain committed to fighting crime and providing a safe and secure environment for everyone to enjoy in all parts of Kano State,’’ Gumel assured. (NAN)

