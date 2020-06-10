Police arrest Japanese for keeping mother’s corpse at his home for weeks-report

Share the news













Police arrested a Japanese who reportedly kept the body of his elderly mother at his home in Tokyo for several weeks after her death, a media agency reported on Wednesday.

“The 54-year-old manager of a landscaping company was arrested for violating a law on how long a body can be kept before a proper burial takes place,’’ the Sankei Shimbun newspaper reported.

The man reportedly told police that when he noticed that his 85-year-old mother was no longer breathing, he was unable to think clearly, adding that he was afraid of calling the authorities.

A member of the family living nearby finally went to his house and discovered the woman after she had not been heard from in many days. (dpa/NAN)

