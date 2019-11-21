Police arrest illegal arms fabricator, 33 other suspects in Plateau

The Plateau Police command has arrested a 63 year-old man for alleged illegal fabrication of fire arms.

He was arrested in Tagwash Village, Richa in Bokkos Local Government Area where he resides.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Plateau command, Mr Isaac Akinmoyede, disclosed this on Thursday in Jos.

Akinmoyede, said that the suspect’s arrest followed activities of Operation Safe Havens, the outfit charged with maintaining peace in Plateau.

“On the Nov. 15, the commander of Operations Safe Havens, sector 5 arrested and took to Bokkos Police Division, one (suspect), a 30 years old male of Richa village in Barkin Ladi, who was in possession of a locally made pistol and cartridge.

“During police interrogation, the suspect confessed that he got the pistol and cartridges from one male (suspect) of Tagwash village, who is into illegal manufacturing of guns with his father,” he said.

The CP said that during investigation, detectives raided the suspect’s house and in the process recovered one locally made rifle, one gas welding cylinder, one drilling machine, one motorcycle wheel, a bellow and four hammers.

He said other exhibits recovered from the suspect’s house were locally made rifle triggers, four dane guns, three pipes, motorcycle steering pipes and a tool box containing pliers, fillers and spanners.

Akinmoyede said that the suspect, who allegedly sold the firearm, was currently at large and efforts were on-going to secure his arrest.

He further revealed that the Anti-Kidnapping unit of the command on Nov. 11 arrested two alleged suspects over the kidnap of a 15-year-old girl.

He said that the unit was able to intercept the kidnappers along Barkin Ladi/ Mangu road, when they were dragging their victim into a nearby bush.

He said that the unit also recovered two unregistered motorcycles from the two suspects.

He said that the police also had in its custody for questioning two suspects in complicity with the death of one 25-year-old Paul Mark of Garkawa in Mikang Local Government Area.

According to the commissioner their arrest followed a report that was lodged at the Mikang Police Division.

“On Nov 10, the corpse of one Paul Mark, aged 25 of Garkawa in Mikang Local Government was found close to the College of Agriculture in Garkawa.

“The deceased is said to be the boyfriend of one girl (name withheld), a student of the College of Agriculture and one (name withheld) other man, also alleged to be the boyfriend to the same girl.

“The two rivals met during a party organised by (a friend) at Kwaitop Hotel on Nov. 10. Thereafter the corpse of Paul Mark was found,” he said.

He said when the case was reported at the Mikang Police Division, the two suspects and two of her friends were arrested and taken as prime suspects for questioning.

The CP however disclosed that when the youths of Garkawa learnt that the four persons where being interrogated, they invaded the station, vandalised, beat and injured two police men on duty and the suspects.

He said that that the nefarious act of the youths led to the death of it prime suspect.

According to him, the Command has arrested 21 youths linked to the invasion and suspects are currently being investigated for the case of criminal conspiracy, mischief, causing hurt and culpable homicide.

Akinmoyede warned that the public should refrain from interfering in police investigations.

He said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were over.

The CP thanked the Commander of Operations Safe Haven and the officers and men for synergy and cooperating with the police that led to the discovery of the local arms manufacturing factory.

He revealed that the Police in synergy with other security agencies were working proactively to ensure that the state was rid of crime so that the residents can enjoy the yuletide. (NAN)