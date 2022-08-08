Police arrest fraud suspect in Lagos

By Moses Omorogieva

The police in Lagos said they have arrested a 34-year old man, Emmanuel Rowland, over alleged fraud.

He was arrested by police operatives from Ipakodo Division of the command.

The command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Monday.

Hundeyin said that the suspect was arrested at about 11.20 a m. on Friday, July 19 along Ipakodo road after an alarm raised.

He alleged that the suspect and others, now at large, duped unsuspecting passengers boarding their vehicle.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect, alongside others (still at large), while operating in a Volkswagen Jetta Saloon car, with registration number JJJ 27 DG, disguised as driver and passengers.

“They picked unsuspecting passengers, and started discussions about some money purportedly kept in their vehicle boot.

“The suspect confessed to having started this crime in January 2022, adding that he was arrested on his sixth outing,” Hundeyin said.

The spokesman said that efforts were in top gear to arrest other fleeing members of the gang and other perpetrators of such crime.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Abiodun Alabi, had directed that the case be transferred to the headquarters for further investigations and prosecution. (NAN)

