Police arrest four robbery suspects, recover eight guns in Delta

The Delta state Police Command has said that four robbery suspects who have been terriorizing Warri metropolis in the recent times have been arrested.

Police Commissioner, Adeleke Adeyinka who confirmed the arrest said among them is a woman who allegedly robbed one Emeka Okoreke in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state before moving to Warri.

At a media briefing in Asaba on Thursday, he said three of the robbery suspects were preparing for a trip back to Uyo when nemesis caught up with them in the early hours of Wednesday, disclosing that eight guns were recovered from them.

“We arrested four robbery suspects in Warri metropolis and recovered from them eight guns and charms when nemesis caught up with them on Wednesday after the police at Ebrumede acted on a tip off.

“The suspects are: Benjamin Eze, 45, Oge Okoro (Female) 36, Jacob Otemu 44, and Isaac Nifor 33, robbed one Emeka Okoreke at gunpoint who was said to have been sacked from a Telecom Service because he lost a high valued equipment to the robbery suspects”, Adeyinka said

The Police boss said that the suspects would be charged to court on completion of investigation and assured Deltans of the police commitment to rid of criminals in the state.

But Emeka Okoreke who spoke to Journalists said that he was traveling from Uyo back to Lagos when he was robbed by the suspects after leaving his bag on the seat he had secured in the loading Akwa Ibom Transport Company (AkTC) bus to buy something around.

“When I returned to my seat in just a matter of seconds, my bag was gone and I had a Telecom tracker belonging to the company, my laptops, four phones including and the sum of N50,000 .

I lost my job as result of the robbery and unfortunately for the suspects as I reported the matter to the police station at Ebrumede, they swung into action and one of them Jacob was arrested and led the police to the hideouts of others”, Okereke said.

Meanwhile, the police have also confirmed the arrest of two persons who allegedly looted shops in Agbor Community last Monday.

The suspects: Bala Momodu and Akono Samson were said to have been arrested by the vigilante group in the area and handed them over to the police.

Police Commissioner in the state, Adeleke Adeyinka who confirmed the arrest of the suspects, said they will be charged to court on completion of investigation.

