Police arrest four officers for extortion, assault in Kogi

By Idris Ibrahim

The Kogi State Police Command has arrested four officers who allegedly extorted money from a traveler and physically assaulted another separate passenger along Adogo-Okene road.

The police officers attached to Adogo Division, while on patrol, extorted the sum of N25,000 from a traveller who they suspected to be a “yahoo boy” in a viral video posted on social media.

In the trending video, one of the operatives armed with AK 47 rifle slapped a passenger from the commercial vehicle.

DSP William Ovye Aya, police command spokesman in a statement Sunday, disclosed that the officers have been identified and detained at the State Criminal Investigations Department.

“The Kogi State Police Command has commenced investigations into a trending video where Police personnel attached to Adogo Division, while on patrol duty along Adogo-Okene road, reportedly extorted the sum of Twenty-Five Thousand Naira (N25,000) from a traveller while another was physically assaulted by one of the men in uniform,” the statement noted.

The officers involved in the crime according to the statement are; ASP Isah Barnabas, Inspector Ifediegwu Godwin, Sgt Emmanuel Ochima and CPL Umameh Mathias who physically assaulted one of the travellers.

However, the statement further revealed that the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) has been issued an official query while the three (3) other junior officers are currently undergoing orderly room trial (Police internal disciplinary actions).

The statement noted that the commissioner of police condemned the incident as the command is putting efforts to establish contacts with the victims.

