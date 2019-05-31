Police arrest five suspected oil thieves, impound 13,000 liters in Delta

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba

#TrackNigeria: Police taskforce on illegal refineries, pipeline vandalisation, arrested five suspects and impounded 13,000 litres of refined diesel in Delta state.

Leader of the team, SP Mohammed El-Yakubu confirmed the arrest of the suspects in Warri, adding that the suspects were arrested at Okpurishigbene community based on intelligence reports.

According to him, the impounded diesel was being conveyed by the suspects in four boats.

My men and I have been on the trail of the suspects and their cartel until this morning. They specialize in converting stolen crude to cooked diesel in this area. We immediately moved into the community to arrest the suspects,” SP El-yakubu said.

He said that the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigation and that the impounded products would be handed over to petroleum products and marketing company (PPMC) for evacuation.

