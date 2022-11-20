Police arrest female serial kidnapper for alleged abduction of 2 children

By Deborah Akpede

Police in Lagos State have arrested a 28-year-old female serial kidnapper for allegedly kidnapping two boys.

Police spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Sunday at Ikeja.

He stated that the suspect kidnapped a three-year-old boy in Lagos and a seven-year-old boy in Oyo State.

“The suspect abducted the three-year-old boy on Oct. 27 at Ejigbo area of Lagos State.

“She was arrested at Omi-Adio near Ibadan on Nov. 12 with another victim, a seven-year-boy whom she had kidnapped at Olopo Meta in Ibadan.

“Investigation led to the rescue of the three-year-old boy at Akute area of Ogun the same day the suspect was arrested,’’ Hundeyin added.

He stated that investigation showed that the suspect was a neighbour of the boy’s parents from whom she received N55,000 as ransom money to return the child.

“Thereafter, she took the boy to her friend’s shop at Akute and begged the friend to babysit the child while she went shopping, but never returned.

“The suspect travelled to Oyo State after leaving Akute, kidnapped the seven-year-old, demanded and received N20,000 from his parents before she was eventually arrested,’’ Hundeyin stated.

Hundeyin added that the suspect’s friend with whom she dropped the three-year-old notified the police at Ojodu Abiosun Division in Akute about the abandoned child.

He stated also that the two abducted children were recovered unhurt and had been reunited with their families. (NAN)

