Police arrest father for allegedly killing his 2 children in Niger

The Police Command in Niger has arrested a father, Abubakar Maibabo, for allegedly killing his two children at Maidabo village in Salka, Nasko Local Government Area.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Minna.

Abiodun said that on Nov. 14 at about 2 a.m., Police operatives attached to Nasko Division, arrested the suspect.