Police arrest father for alleged murder of son in Kano

March 31, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



The Police Command in Kano State has arrested a 40-year-old man, Awaisu Auwalu, clubbing his to death.


The spokesman of the command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the arrest in a statement on in Kano.


Haruna said that the suspect clubbed his 19-year-old , Auwalu Awaisu, over alleged theft.


He said that the suspect committed the crime on March 29, at Sumegu area of Kano metropolis.


The spokesman said that the victim was confirmed dead while treatment at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist , Kano.


“Upon investigation, the father confessed to have used stick to flog his .


“The suspect alleged that the deceased committed series of theft from his provision store,” he said.


Haruna said that the of Police, Mr Sama’ila Dikko, had ordered  the transfer of the case to the Criminal Investigation (Homicide Section) for discreet investigation.


According to him, the suspect will be charged to Court as soon as are concluded. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,