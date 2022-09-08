Police arrest ex-convict for alleged traffic robbery in Lagos

By Deborah Akpede

The Police Command in Lagos State has confirmed the arrest of an ex-convict, Emmanuel Sunday, 32, for alleged traffic robbery in Ketu, Kosefe Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Wednesday.

He said that the suspect, who was notorious for dispossessing motorists of their belongings, was arrested by officials of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

“The suspect was apprehended around 8:00 p.m when RRS officials working undercover spotted him while trying to dispossess a motorist of his mobile phone at Ojota Underbridge.”

Hundeyin said that the suspect revealed that he was recently released from prison.

“Sunday disclosed that he was few months ago arrested by Alapere Police Division for stealing, for which he was sentenced to three-month jail term in Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

“His arrest came on the heels of strategic deployment of undercover policemen to comb areas with incidences of traffic robbery by the Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi,” he stated.

Hundeyin said that the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, had directed that the team leaves no stone unturned in the arrest of remaining traffic robbers in the area. (NAN)

