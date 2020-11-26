Police arrest domestic worker over alleged killing of former boss

The Police Command in Nasarawa State says it has arrested a 27- year-old domestic worker, for allegedly killing his former employer, Martins Omeri.

The deceased was a Deputy Chief Auditor in the office of the Accountant General of Federation, Abuja.

The Command in a statement by its spokesman, ASP Ramhan Nansel, on Thursday in Lafia, said the victim who lived at Navy Estate Karshi, Karu Local Government Area of the state was killed on the night of Nov. 17, while asleep.

Nansel said that Police personnel attached to Karshi Division later arrested the suspect from a hideout in Abuja, based on credible intelligence.

“On Nov. 24, at about 11: 45 a.m., Police personnel attached to Karshi Division acted on credible intelligence and arrested the suspect at Arab area, FCT Abuja.

According to the PPRO, the suspect had confessed to the crime and narrated how he sneaked into the deceased’s apartment on Nov. 17, and killed him using a log of wood while he slept.

Nansel said the body of the victim was later discovered on Nov. 19.

He said that a diligent search was conducted in the suspect’s apartment where items belonging to the deceased were recovered as exhibit.

“They include one Infinix phone, Laptop, Clothing, pair of shoe, Clipper, Beddings and few other properties,” Nansel said.

He said that the Commissioner of Police in Nasarawa, Bola Longe, had directed that the case should be transferred to State Criminal and Investigation Department, Lafia for further investigation and subsequent prosecution.

Nansel quoted the CP as enjoining members of the public to ensure thorough screening, to know the background of whoever they intend to engage as domestic worker. (NAN)