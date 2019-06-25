Police arrest domestic staff over murder of employer, mother

#TrackNigeria The Lagos state Police Command has arrested a domestic staff over murder of his employer and her mother.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana Monday.

Read the full statement below

On 20th June, 2019 at about 3am, Surulere Police Station received a distress call from No 4 Ogulana drive. Surulere that one Joseph Ogbu ‘m’ 22 years old from Oju Local Government Area, Benue State, who was employed as a domestic staff on 18th June, 2019, murdered his employer Oreoluwa John ‘f’ 38 years old and her 89 years old Mother, Adejoke John ‘f’ at their above mentioned resident. The suspect confessed to the Crime.

In his statement, he averred that, his employer asked him to clean the house at about 9pm of 19th June, 2019 but an argument ensued between them, which prompted him to stab her with a knife. That the shock of her dead made her aged mother to slum and died. Considering the fact that they are dead, he moved some valuable properties such as electronics, handsets and household items into the employer’s Toyota Camry Salon Car and attempted to escape to where he cannot be found, before he was apprehended by Policemen on patrol at Ogunlana pindown point.

The vehicle and items stolen were recovered. The Crime scene was sealed off and corpses of the two victims were taken to Mainland hospital Yaba for autopsy. The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Zubairu Muazu mni has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba to take over the investigation and charge the suspect to court.



